Australian Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am in Melbourne
Andy Murray produced another scarcely-believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in an epic Australian Open match finishing at 04:05 local time.
In one of the latest finishes in tennis history, Murray won 4-6 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 7-5 on a night of gruelling physical and mental endurance.
The second-round match started at 22:20 and lasted five hours 45 minutes.
It was the longest contest in 35-year-old Murray's eventful career.
The exhausted Briton remained straight-faced after taking his first match point before the two players enjoyed a warm embrace at the net.
With his mum Judy in tears in the stands, he then let out a huge roar as he contemplated one of the best comebacks of his career..
A healthy and boisterous crowd stayed inside Margaret Court Arena until the end, showing their appreciation for the efforts of both men and providing much-needed vocal support.
The match is the second latest finish in Australian Open history after a 2008 third-round match between Lleyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis that ended at 04:34.
Hats off to him.
He'll never be the player he was, but to be competing like he is now with a metal hip makes him more inspirational than ever and makes that one of his best ever wins.
A true British sporting legend!!
Quite incredible how Andy continues to do this time and time again, but what a ride he takes us on. Awesome stuff.
Where he pulls the reserves from I have no idea, but it is so, so impressive at this level.
It's a joy to watch, a roller-coaster and total entertainment throughout. Well done to both players. What a match.
Well Done Andy! A credit to us all, so proud of you!
Respect to Thanasi as well. What an incredible match.
To the charmless naysayers...doing it on court with a metal hip is the best of all answers!
2 five setters, finishing this one after 4.00am - as J Mc would say, 'You cannot be serious!'
Get some sleep!!!...and dream with the soundtrack turned down...rolling back the years...
Yet another example of determination, grit and strength. For him to be able to beat another big hitting youngster shows what a player can do if he has the belief and strength of body.
Keep it rolling Andy!