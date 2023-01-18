Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray last reached the Australian Open third round in 2017

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Britain's Andy Murray will aim to reach the third round of the Australian Open for the first time in six years on Thursday but rain delays meant he had to wait to learn of his opponent.

Five-time finalist Murray will play Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis, who completed his suspended first-round win over Fabio Fognini late on Wednesday

"Andy is someone I respect a great amount," said Kokkinakis, 26.

He faces Murray in the second night-session match on Margaret Court Arena.

"He was someone when I came on to tour that was always willing to give some advice. We get along really well," added Kokkinakis.

"I remember watching him when I was younger, thinking this dude looks moody as hell, he looks miserable.

"Then when you get to know him, he is actually a ripper bloke and a good guy."

Kokkinakis beat Fognini 6-1 6-2 6-2 in a match that took place across 24 hours due to several rain delays, while former world number one Murray pulled off a dramatic five-set win over Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday.

Elsewhere on day four, men's record nine-time champion Novak Djokovic meets French qualifier Enzo Couacaud as he continues his Melbourne return, with his bid to win a record-equalling 22nd major title boosted by Rafael Nadal's shock second-round exit on day three.

British number two Dan Evans will face Frenchman Jeremy Chardy at 00:00 GMT as he aims to reach the third round of the tournament for a second successive year.

Men's second seed Casper Ruud is in action against Jenson Brooksby, while former world number two Alexander Zverev will look to build on his first singles win since returning from injury against Michael Mmoh.

In the women's draw, Tunisian second seed Ons Jabeur will aim to join world number one Iga Swiatek in round three when she faces Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

French fourth seed Caroline Garcia meets talented Canadian Leylah Fernandez and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, seeded five, begins the action on day four at Rod Laver Arena against American Shelby Rogers.

The doubles competition also gets under way and the top seeds - Britain's Neal Skupski and Dutch team-mate Wesley Koolhof - open against Alexander Bublik and John-Patrick Smith. Jamie Murray and New Zealander Michael Venus, the 11th seeds, also feature against Cristian Rodriguez and Hunter Reese.