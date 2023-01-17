Close menu

Australian Open 2023: Injured Rafael Nadal loses to Mackenzie McDonald

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal visibly struggled after appearing to hurt his hip late in the second set
Australian Open 2023
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January
Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defence is over after a second-round defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald in which he struggled with an injury.

The Spaniard, 36, was trailing by a set and a break when he pulled up with what appeared to be a hip problem.

He took a medical timeout towards the end of the second set and continued with the match, but ultimately slipped to a 6-4 6-3 7-5 defeat.

It is Nadal's earliest exit at the Australian Open since 2016.

It was a cruel end for Nadal after his stunning 2022, where he came back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in last year's final in Melbourne and won a record-extending 14th French Open crown in June.

However, a typically battling display in the Wimbledon quarter-finals led to him picking up an abdominal injury that hampered him for the rest of the season.

He arrived in Melbourne having lost his only two singles matches of the season and never looked fully comfortable before he seemed to jar his hip against McDonald.

Nadal's wife was left in tears and his support team also looked emotional in the player box as the two-time champion struggled to move on Rod Laver Arena.

After seeing the match through to the end he left to a standing ovation from the crowd, with top seed Nadal turning to wave to each corner before exiting the stadium.

Questions remain over Nadal's future after exit

Nadal, bidding for a men's record-extending 23rd Grand Slam singles title, arrived at the first major of the year having lost six of his past seven matches and with further questions about his future.

It is the latest in a long series of physical problems for Nadal, who admitted he had no feeling in his left foot during his victory at Roland Garros last year because of painkilling injections for the chronic injury.

He ignored his support box's pleas for him to retire from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Taylor Fritz, where he somehow managed to win despite being unable to serve or move properly. He subsequently withdrew from the tournament before his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.

The abdominal injury he picked up at SW19 then hampered him at the US Open, where he suffered a fourth-round exit against Frances Tiafoe and appeared to injure his rib.

He came through a tough first-round test in Melbourne against Britain's Jack Draper but against 65th-ranked McDonald his movement and speed appeared off.

Nadal was running out wide to pick up a forehand when he appeared to jar his left hip, immediately touching the area and dropping to his haunches.

He limped through the rest of the game and then left court for a medical timeout, returning to see out the second set.

Despite being unable to chase down any deep shots, Nadal somehow managed to hold serve until 5-5 in the third set before McDonald secured the inevitable break.

'Nadal was clinging on' - analysis

BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller in Melbourne

There have been times when Nadal has pulled out of Grand Slam matches, but today he felt he could continue with no further problems.

He was barely moving, but serving quite nicely, but once he was broken it was all over.

We have to say how well McDonald played. He absolutely made all the running in the early stages. Nadal was clinging on.

I don't know if that was a pre-existing condition - we'll find out more when he gives his press conference.

Auger-Aliassime fights back to reach third round

Elsewhere on day three, Canada's sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime battled back from two sets down to secure a 3-6 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Alex Molcan.

The 22-year-old looked set for an early exit in Melbourne as his error-strewn play - featuring 25 unforced errors - enabled his Slovakian opponent to take the upper hand.

But after irately complaining to the umpire about the state of the balls at the start of the third set, the world number seven was able to turn his fortunes around, wrapping up the match in just over three hours.

"It's quite simple, you have to put the ball in the court without missing," said Auger-Aliassime, who came from behind to win a five-setter for the fifth time in his career.

"At the end of the day, it's not rocket science. So I was just trying to put one more ball in the court and make it simple, make it work."

The second round proved a much easier affair for American 16th seed Frances Tiafoe as he eased to a 6-4 6-4 6-1 win over Shang Juncheng of China.

Italy's 15th seed Jannik Sinner also won in straight sets, defeating Tomas Etcheverry 6-3 6-2 6-2.

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 07:42

    The definition of a true champion. Will always do everything to finish the match.

    Let's hope he gets himself fit for the French.

    Vamos Rafa

    • Reply posted by ShimmyShakes, today at 07:53

      ShimmyShakes replied:
      what a complete and utter bore nadal is....lame injury excuses every time he loses a match.....should lose without injury histrionics....nadal will never win another GS again!

  • Comment posted by Trents, today at 07:40

    Many top players would have just thrown the towel in early but Rafa thought it right to see the match out. The bloke is a different class.

    • Reply posted by B4N, today at 08:14

      B4N replied:
      If it's not clay he's always 'injured'. Not the GOAT, no way near.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 06:59

    A classy guy. Could have pulled out sooner but gave McDonald a deserved slam victory over a great in proper fashion. Time may well and truest be up which is sad. What a true great.

    • Reply posted by Dave Watson, today at 07:59

      Dave Watson replied:
      The heart and the desire always prevail longer than the body

  • Comment posted by Les, today at 07:22

    Like Federer. There is a time when your body is telling you, enough is enough and it's time to hang up that tennis racket.

    • Reply posted by Axemad, today at 07:28

      Axemad replied:
      Just like a certain Mr Murray.

  • Comment posted by OCC CP, today at 06:52

    Get well soon champ! Hope to see you at your best again soon. Vamos!

  • Comment posted by elliebb123, today at 07:07

    I just hope for Rafa that gets to retire on his terms, rather than the injuries taking the choice away. He’s been one of my favourites for so long- tennis will not be the same without him. A true champion, and a gentleman. He’s achieved so far beyond what anyone thought possible- what a great example of how hard work and great attitude pays off.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 06:57

    Time has caught up with some of our sporting greats from over the past 10-15 years.

    Nadal is one of these greats.

  • Comment posted by afcjoe, today at 07:39

    What a career, Imagine spending your life as a Pro Tennis player winning numerous Grand Slams travelling the world or imagine spending it wasting your existence just on countless hours posting comments, acting like a child, calling other 'successful' people because you have nothing to offer the world and even your own image in the mirror looks back everyday disappointed in what it sees.....

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 07:22

    Will be a shame if it’s an injury that brings Rafa’s incredible career to an end, rather than by his decision.
    Not only one of the greatest ever to step on court, but a phenomenal athlete, too.

    • Reply posted by ShimmyShakes, today at 08:04

      ShimmyShakes replied:
      I guess the chickens have come home to roost after last years diabolically hypocritical attitude. Well no one can escape karma, and it was quite satisfying to see the very sanctimonious nadal get served a dish of what he well and truly deserves.

  • Comment posted by Dave Watson, today at 07:54

    An athlete's heart and desire always prevails longer than the body.
    Gutted for Nadal, hope the injury doesn't keep him away from the Tour for too long

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 07:41

    Not sure about people saying he should retire in his mid 30s.
    If I'd have had the option to retire in my mid 30's, I'd probably had spent my days playing tennis.

  • Comment posted by wooden bollard, today at 07:28

    Rafa has missed 12 slams injured and pulled out of several other at later stages of slams

    Would easily have another 4 or 5 if not plagued by injury

    World tour finals for example, are never on clay

    Rafa would obviously have won many if they were

    Despite the surfaces being stacked against him and despite his injuries, he still has the most slams

    Simply astonishing

  • Comment posted by Laki, today at 06:52

    Keep your head up Rafa

  • Comment posted by oie, today at 06:54

    Novak up to 22.

    • Reply posted by Po the Panda, today at 07:38

      Po the Panda replied:
      I don't think this loss changed anything for Djokovic, he hasn't lost a set vs rafa on hard courts in 10 years he is a 100% favourite to beat rafa on hard. its great news for meddy (Potential QF) and his side of the draw.

  • Comment posted by Fuddy, today at 06:53

    Get well soon champ.

  • Comment posted by simon bray, today at 07:31

    enjoy your life Nadel you and RF gave us the best time ever .. you deserve the rest .. the 2 Goats RF & RN

    • Reply posted by ItsAllOverNowBabyBlue, today at 07:37

      ItsAllOverNowBabyBlue replied:
      Odd to miss out ND. Obtuse or ill-informed?

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 07:58

    One of the greatest tennis players ever, but even Nadal cant beat time & injuries are taking their toll.
    Just enjoy his tennis up until he decides to retire

  • Comment posted by Daventry pirate , today at 07:21

    He's had a fantastic career but the time comes when he needs to put his long term health first.

  • Comment posted by ellis , today at 07:42

    CANT beat father time

  • Comment posted by Owen Goal, today at 07:01

    It seems every other year that injury has forced an end to Nadal's career, or so I thought...

    But so far, he's always made a comeback.

    But now sadly, this really is looking like the great journey is coming to an end...

    Will this year's French Open be his last Hurrah?

    I sincerely hope he doesn't yet join Federer in retirement.

