The first six hours of play on the outside courts were washed out on Wednesday

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Play on the outside courts at the Australian Open was delayed by six hours because of rain as weather disrupted the schedule for a second day.

The day after extreme heat and rain had led to postponements, further downpours meant there was no play outdoors until 18:20 local time (07:20 GMT).

Play has continued on the three courts that have roofs at Melbourne Park.

Cameron Norrie is among those scheduled on an outside court on Wednesday.

But fellow British number one Emma Raducanu is under the roof on Rod Laver Arena against Coco Gauff (08:00 GMT).

British doubles player Jamie Murray, who had been due to open his campaign alongside Michael Venus on Wednesday, was among those to have his match pushed back to Thursday.

He had earlier said it was "unfair" to players that the schedule had been released so late, saying that Wednesday's was published at 11.30pm on Tuesday, with players having to arrive at 8-8.30am for an 11am start.

"Just start matches later and give players more rest/prep time," he tweeted.

"You have lights!"