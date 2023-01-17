Close menu

Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff & Rafael Nadal also in action on day three

Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff
Emma Raducanu (left) is the world number 77, while Coco Gauff is ranked seventh
Australian Open 2023
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Britain's Emma Raducanu and American teenager Coco Gauff will meet for the first time in an eagerly anticipated second-round match on day three at the Australian Open.

Raducanu, 20, and the 18-year-old world number seven Gauff will headline the night session on Rod Laver Arena from 08:00 GMT on Wednesday.

"It's going to be a great match," said 2021 US Open champion Raducanu.

"Coco has obviously done a lot of great things and she's playing well."

She added: "I think we're both good, young players. We're both coming through, part of the next generation of tennis, really."

British men's number one Cameron Norrie will take on Constant Lestienne after defeating another Frenchman, Luca van Assche, in straight sets on Monday.

Women's world number one Iga Swiatek will open play on Rod Laver Arena against Colombian Camila Osorio, with defending champion and men's top seed Rafael Nadal facing American Mackenzie McDonald later in the day.

Day three selected matches

Gauff, considered among the favourites for the tournament, began her Australian Open with a 6-1 6-4 victory over Czech Katerina Siniakova, while Raducanu beat German Tamara Korpatsch 6-3 6-2.

Aged 15, Gauff became the youngest female to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon in 2019 - the same tournament where, in 2021, an 18-year-old Raducanu announced herself with a run to the fourth round.

Raducanu stunned the sport with her triumph at the US Open in just her second Grand Slam appearance while Gauff, already established on the WTA Tour, reached her first major final at the French Open last year.

"I talk to her pretty much at all the tournaments," Gauff said of Raducanu. "I didn't really know her that well in juniors, but I've got to talk to her more on tour now.

"Obviously she's gone through a lot of pressure, bursting on to the scene. I feel like probably more than I have experienced coming to win a Slam.

"And especially I feel like being from the UK, being the first British person to do something in a long time, probably is a lot more pressure than what I'm used to, being an American."

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 18:31

    C’mon Emma …

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:31

    Good luck Emma.

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 18:28

    Coco........The DONT SHOW EMOTION GAL............Dont buy into that bubble of hers Emma or she will go marching on.
    You need to go on the offence from the first ball in game one.
    Your objective is to play her out of her comfort zone.
    Unsettle her early and give her food for thought.

  • Comment posted by JerH73, today at 18:16

    Looking forward to this match. Coco is certainly the favourite having established herself in the top 10 now but if they both play at their top level then we could be in for a good contest. Last year was a tough year for Emma after the remarkable US Open win but I think she'll climb up the rankings again this year.

    • Reply posted by Varys, today at 18:28

      Varys replied:
      It’s interesting. If they both play well who wins?

      First of many matches between them I would hope.

  • Comment posted by ShaolinMOnk, today at 18:14

    Let's put this into perspective ..a ONE-hit wonder vs a NO-hit wonder and yet we still crucify Emma when she's a GRANDSLAM winner already at the age of 20!

  • Comment posted by hollylintonpurdue, today at 18:13

    It will be one set all and Emma will pull out with an injury in the 5th game of the third , there will be a couple of tears. Probably

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 18:18

      sports fan replied:
      One jealous poster here

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 18:08

    Why do you keep setting Emma up for the trolls by inviting comments on a HYS

    • Reply posted by tollpuddle, today at 18:19

      tollpuddle replied:
      What defines you as a non troll...or do you just like using the word troll for selfrightous bleating?

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 18:05

    None will win the event.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 18:22

      S Jake replied:
      I'm pretty sure somebody will win the event.

