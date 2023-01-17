Last updated on .From the section Tennis

By Jonathan Jurejko BBC Sport at Melbourne Park

Dan Evans had a near three-hour interruption to his match because of extreme heat in Melbourne

Australian Open 2023 Dates: 16-29 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Dan Evans completed victory over Facundo Bagnis in the Australian Open first round after a three-hour break because of extreme heat.

Evans had taken a two-sets-to-one lead against the Argentine when the players were taken off court as temperatures topped 35C at Melbourne Park.

Cooler conditions when they returned at 5pm local time helped Evans wrap up a 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-4 win.

Evans, 32, will play French veteran Jeremy Chardy in the second round.

