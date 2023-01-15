Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios was aiming to win a first Grand Slam singles title after losing to Novak Djokovic in last year's Wimbledon final

Australian Open 2023 Dates: 16-29 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he was scheduled to play his opening match.

The Wimbledon runner-up, 27, said he was "devastated" he could not play in Melbourne.

Kyrgios, seeded 19th, was set to play Russia's Roman Safiullin on Tuesday.

Considered among the favourites to win the title, Kyrgios said he "didn't pull up great" from an exhibition with Novak Djokovic on Friday.

Kyrgios will need an operation because of a cyst growing in his meniscus which has become increasingly sore.

The Australian's physio advised the player he would potentially not be able to play a succession of five-set matches over the fortnight.