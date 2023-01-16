Last updated on .From the section Tennis

World number four Tsitsipas led the ATP Tour for most matches won last year (61), but is still hunting his first Grand Slam title

Australian Open 2023 Dates: 16-29 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas registered a straight-set win over France's Quentin Halys to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

The Greek, who has yet to lose a match this year, won 6-3 6-4 7-6 (8-6) on the opening day at Melbourne Park.

Next the three-time semi-finalist will face Australian Rinky Hijikata, who came from two sets down to beat qualifier Yannick Hanfmann.

Seventh seed Daniil Medvedev takes on American Marcos Giron later on Monday.

"It was challenging, he came up with some good tennis in the third set, I kind of lost my rhythm in the serve," said Tsitsipas.

"So I had to find ways to get out of the difficult situation. I think my fighting spirit showed towards the end, I wasn't going to give up."

Elsewhere in the men's singles, teenager Shang Juncheng became the first male Chinese player to win an Australian Open main draw singles match.

The 17-year-old qualifier, the youngest player in the men's draw, beat Germany's Oscar Otte 6-2 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 7-5.

"I think it's huge for Chinese men's tennis. We have had really good players from the women's side but not really big names in the men's," said Shang.

He will face Frances Tiafoe after the American 16th seed beat Germany's Daniel Altmaier 6-3 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-8).

Tiafoe's kit - a squiggly pink, blue and red number - divided opinion on social media, with one user commenting the outfit "deserves to get to the second week minimum".

Frances Tiafoe reached the semi-finals of last year's US Open

Former champion Stan Wawrinka fell in the opening round, with the Swiss losing 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 to Slovak Alex Molcan.

American wildcard Christopher Eubanks beat the in-form Kwon Soon-woo over five sets to claim his first main-draw win in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Polish 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz cruised past Spaniard Pedro Martinez in straight sets and sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame a poor first set to beat Canadian compatriot Vasek Pospisil 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.