Richard Gasquet won his first title on the ATP Tour since 2018

Australian Open 2023 Dates: 16-29 January Venue: Melbourne Park

British men's number one Cameron Norrie was close to tears after losing the final of the Auckland Open to France's Richard Gasquet.

In the city where he grew up, Norrie led 4-1 in the deciding set before Gasquet fought back to take the final five games and win 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Norrie, 27, will now travel to Melbourne for his Australian Open first-round match on Monday.

He plays French wildcard Luca van Assche at 11am local time (00:00 GMT).

Seeded 11th, Norrie is aiming to avoid a fourth opening-round exit in five years at the Australian Open and build on some recent strong showings at the majors.

He reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year - his first run to the second week of a Grand Slam tournament - before losing in the fourth round at the US Open.

Lauren Davis defeated 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round in Hobart and did not drop a set all tournament

Qualifier Davis wins first title in six years

American qualifier Lauren Davis won her second career WTA title on Saturday - and her first in six years - as she swept past Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the Hobart International final.

The 29-year-old, who is ranked 84 in the world, defeated her higher-ranked opponent 7-6 (7-0) 6-2.

Davis, who didn't drop a set all tournament, won her only previous singles title in Auckland in 2017.

"I have a lot of emotions going through my body right now," she said.

"I'm just really happy, really excited. I really had to play my best in order to win today.

Davis begins her Australian Open campaign against world number 54 Danka Kovinic.