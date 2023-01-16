Australian Open: Quiz on Britons' tennis exploits down under
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|Australian Open 2023
|Dates: 16-29 January Venue: Melbourne Park
|Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on 5 Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app
With the Australian Open upon us - and requiring some early mornings to follow it on UK time - we're serving up a quiz to wake you up.
How much can you remember about British performances down under? Tackle our questions now.
The BBC will bring you daily radio commentaries on 5 Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app.