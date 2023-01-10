Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray is a five-time Australian Open finalist

Andy Murray said he is healthy and has "no timeframe" on retirement after he battled to his first win of the season.

The 35-year-old Briton beat China's Zhang Zhizhen 2-6 6-3 10-2 at the Kooyong Classic in Melbourne.

Murray is in the main draw of the Australian Open, which starts on Monday.

"I've been healthy the last seven months. I'm not awakening with aches and pains like in the last few years," the three-time Grand Slam winner said.

"As long as the body holds up well and I'm training properly and performing to a level I'm enjoying, then I will keep going. But I don't have a timeframe [for retirement]."

The former world number one, now ranked 49, had hip surgery in 2018 and 2019 and has been troubled by a variety of injuries in the years since then. Last month the Scot said he was one "big injury" away from calling time on his career but was in good shape.

At Kyoong, Murray trailed 5-0 to Zhizhen and dropped the first set, but bounced back, taking the second set with ease before winning a match tie-break third set.