Katie Boulter is hoping to qualify for the Australian Open for the fourth consecutive year

Katie Boulter, Lily Miyazaki and Jodie Burrage won in the first round of qualifying for next week's Australian Open but two other Britons were defeated in Melbourne.

Boulter edged out American Caroline Dolehide 6-3 3-6 7-6 (10-5).

Miyazaki beat American Hailey Baptiste 6-4 7-5, with Burrage easing past Elysia Bolton of Australia 6-2 6-4.

But Katie Swan lost to France's Jessika Ponchet and Ryan Peniston was beaten by Canadian Alexis Galarneau.

Fellow Briton Liam Broady faces Ecuador's Emilio Gomez later on Tuesday.

Miyazaki will take on Jang Su-jeong of South Korea in the second round of qualifying on Wednesday.

Burrage faces Czech Barbora Palicova later on the same day, with Boulter playing Russian teenager Polina Kudermetova.

Elsewhere in the women's singles qualifiers, Czech teenager Linda Noskova, finalist at this year's Adelaide International 1, suffered a shock defeat by Canadian Katherine Sebov.

Britons Harriet Dart and Emma Raducanu are already in the women's singles main draw, although 2021 US Open champion Raducanu is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Andy Murray and Jack Draper are in the main draw of the men's singles at the opening Grand Slam of the year, which begins on Monday.