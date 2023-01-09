Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu criticised the "slippery" courts at the ASB Classic in Auckland after retiring from her second-round match with an ankle injury

Emma Raducanu says she hopes she will be fit for this month's Australian Open but is trying "not to expect too much".

The 20-year-old Briton retired from her second-round match at the ASB Classic in Auckland on Thursday after slipping and rolling her left ankle.

The Grand Slam begins next Monday, with the full extent of the 2021 US Open champion's injury yet to be diagnosed.

"We'll see hopefully by Monday or whenever the tournament starts," Raducanu said.

"We're just taking it a day at a time and not trying to expect too much at this point."

Raducanu left the court in tears last week after rolling her ankle during the second set against Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova, with the score 6-0 5-7.

The world number 75 is hoping to improve on her second-round exit in her Australian Open debut in 2022.

"It was really unfortunate because I was feeling great about my season and I was feeling really good with the preparation I did physically," said Raducanu, who has been working with Andy Murray's former physical trainer Jez Green in a bid to make herself less injury prone.

"I just had an accident on the court, I don't know what I could have done to really prevent that."

Raducanu had an injury-blighted 2022 season, retiring from five matches, but said she was injury-free and feeling "good" following an exhibition match in December.