Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Heather Watson has failed to qualify for the last two Grand Slams after reaching the Wimbledon fourth round last year

Heather Watson was among three Britons beaten in the first round of qualifying for next week's Australian Open.

The British number five lost 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to Spanish world number 145 Aliona Bolsova as she failed to reach the main draw for the first time since 2011.

Watson, 30, who reached the Wimbledon fourth round last year, has now failed to qualify for a second Grand Slam in a row after missing out at the US Open.

Compatriots Sonay Kartal and Paul Jubb also lost in Melbourne on Monday.

Kartal, 21, was beaten 6-4 3-6 6-1 by American Elizabeth Mandlik, while 23-year-old Paul Jubb was defeated 6-3 1-6 6-4 to Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic.