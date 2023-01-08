Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The Australian Open starts on Monday, 16 January and runs until Sunday, 29 January

Players at the Australian Open will not need to take Covid-19 tests and could play if they have the virus.

"We just wanted to follow what's currently in the community," tournament director Craig Tiley said.

"We have gone a step further by making a recommendation around staying away when you're ill."

Last year players had to test daily and isolate if positive and also had to be vaccinated, while in 2021 the event took place in a biosecure bubble.

Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, was deported last January just before the tournament because of his Covid-19 status.

"We've made it clear to our players, as well as our staff, if anyone is feeling unwell, stay home, our medical staff will continue to monitor that, with the players individually as well." Tiley added.

"It's a normalised environment for us and, not dissimilar to the cricket, there will potentially be players that will compete with Covid-19."

Last week cricketer Matt Renshaw continued to play for Australia in a five-day test match against South Africa in Sydney after testing positive for Covid-19.

