Lloyd Glasspool wins Adelaide doubles title with partner Harri Heliovaara
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
British doubles player Lloyd Glasspool has won his third ATP title at the Adelaide International.
Glasspool and Finland's Harri Heliovaara beat the new pairing of Briton Jamie Murray and New Zealand's Michael Venus 6-3 7-6 (7-3).
The third-seeded pair dropped just one set on their way to the final.
They will compete together at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, which starts on 16 January.
"It was a very solid week from us," said Heliovaara.
"It was so enjoyable playing. If this is our level going forward, I'm really looking forward to the rest of the year."
