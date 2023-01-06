Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title at the 2008 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's preparations for the Australian Open continued as he beat world number seven Daniil Medvedev to reach the Adelaide International final.

The 35-year-old is yet to drop a set in Adelaide, beating Medvedev 6-3 6-4.

Djokovic will face American Sebastian Korda in Sunday's final.

The Australian Open begins on 16 January and Djokovic is targeting a 10th title in Melbourne, which would be a men's record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam win.

Adelaide is world number five Djokovic's first tournament in Australia since he was deported in 2022 because of his Covid-19 vaccine status. His visa ban has now been overturned.

Korda, 22, advanced to the Adelaide final when Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka retired injured as Korda led 7-6 (7-5) 1-0.