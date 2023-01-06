Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Venus WIlliams has reached the Australian Open final twice in her career

Venus Williams has withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open after sustaining an injury at a warm-up tournament.

The 42-year-old had been awarded a wildcard for the Grand Slam, which begins on 16 January.

Williams was injured while preparing for the Australian Open at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

There are doubts over world number one Iga Swiatek's fitness after she withdrew from a tournament next week.

Poland's Swiatek, 21, will not play the Adelaide International 2 WTA 500 event because of a right shoulder issue.

Three-time major winner Swiatek was in tears after a straight-set defeat by American Jessica Pegula in the United Cup mixed teams tournament in Sydney on Friday.

Australian world number 173 Kimberly Birrell has taken the wildcard place of seven-time singles Grand Slam champion Williams.

It remains to be seen whether British number one Emma Raducanu will feature in the Australian Open after she rolled her ankle at the ASB Classic on Thursday.