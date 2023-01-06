Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic won his first Australian Open in 2008

Novak Djokovic defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 to reach the Adelaide International semi-finals where he will face Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic, 35, will meet Medvedev after the Russian came through his last eight match with Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-3.

The pair last met in November with Djokovic victorious in the final of the Nitto ATP Finals event.

Adelaide is Djokovic's first tournament in Australia since he was deported in 2022 because of his vaccine status.

So far, his progress in the tournament has been serene and he has yet to drop a set across three matches, 23-year-old Canadian Shapovalov the latest to be overcome as Djokovic prepares for the Australian Open which starts on 16 January.

The Serb will target a 10th title - and record-equalling 22nd overall Grand Slam success - at the opening Grand Slam of the year after the Australian government overturned the his visa ban.