Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her 2022 Australian Open title after retiring in March

The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open.

Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.

Here are the key dates and details you need to know before the opening Grand Slam of the year.

When does the Australian Open start?

The Australian Open starts on Monday, 16 January and runs until Sunday, 29 January.

Who are the top seeds in the singles?

Men's top seeds 1. Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) 6. Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) 2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7. Daniil Medvedev (Russia*) 3. Casper Ruud (Norway) 8. Andrey Rublev (Russia*) 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 9. Taylor Fritz (United States) 5. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 10. Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

Women's top seeds 1. Iga Swiatek (Poland) 6. Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus*) 2. Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 7. Maria Sakkari (Greece) 3. Jessica Pegula (United States) 8. Coco Gauff (United States) 4. Caroline Garcia (France) 9. Daria Kasatkina (Russia*) 5. Sofia Kenin (United States) 10. Veronika Kudermetova (Russia*)

* denotes playing under a neutral flag

Which British players are competing?

Women's singles: Emma Raducanu, Harriet Dart (Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Heather Watson, Katie Swan, Sonay Kartal and Lily Miyazaki are in a qualifying event which starts on 9 January)

Men's singles: Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jack Draper, Kyle Edmund (Liam Broady, Ryan Peniston and Paul Jubb are in qualifying event)

Among those competing in the doubles will be Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski, Jamie Murray, Olivia Nicholls, Alicia Barnett and Heather Watson.

In the wheelchair events, 17-year-old Ben Bartram has been awarded a wildcard to join Alfie Hewett, Gordon Reid, Lucy Shuker and Andy Lapthorne.

When is the draw taking place?

The draw is on Thursday, 12 January, with the time still to be confirmed by organisers.

What is the tournament schedule for the singles?

16-17 January - men's and women's first round (from 00:00 GMT, night session from 08:00)

18-19 January - men's and women's second round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

20-21 January - men's and women's third round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

22-23 January - men's and women's fourth round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

24-25 January - men's and women's quarter-finals (from 00:00, night session from 08:00/08:30)

26 January - women's semi-finals (from 05:00)

27 January - men's semi-finals (first one at 05:00, second one not before 08:30)

28 January - women's final (08:30)

29 January - men's final (05:00)

What BBC coverage will there be?

There will be radio commentary of each night session from the Australian Open on Tennis Breakfast every day from 07:00 GMT on 5 Sports Extra as well as live text commentary of selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.