United Cup: Cameron Norrie levels for Great Britain against United States

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie
Cameron Norrie defeated world number nine Taylor Fritz

Cameron Norrie beat Taylor Fritz in three sets to bring Great Britain level at 1-1 in their United Cup play-off against the United States.

British number one Norrie won 6-4 5-7 6-4 in the Sydney City Final, after team-mate Katie Swan had earlier lost 2-6 6-3 6-4 to American Madison Keys.

Harriet Dart faces world number three Jessica Pegula in the next singles tie.

It is one of three City Finals taking place across Australia, which act as a play-off for the semi-finals.

The winners of the Sydney, Perth and Brisbane City Finals will progress, as will the runners-up with the best record.

GB - captained by Tim Henman - are the surprise package at the inaugural mixed team United Cup, having upset Australia and Rafael Nadal's Spain in the group stage.

