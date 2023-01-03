United Cup: Cameron Norrie levels for Great Britain against United States
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Cameron Norrie beat Taylor Fritz in three sets to bring Great Britain level at 1-1 in their United Cup play-off against the United States.
British number one Norrie won 6-4 5-7 6-4 in the Sydney City Final, after team-mate Katie Swan had earlier lost 2-6 6-3 6-4 to American Madison Keys.
Harriet Dart faces world number three Jessica Pegula in the next singles tie.
It is one of three City Finals taking place across Australia, which act as a play-off for the semi-finals.
The winners of the Sydney, Perth and Brisbane City Finals will progress, as will the runners-up with the best record.
GB - captained by Tim Henman - are the surprise package at the inaugural mixed team United Cup, having upset Australia and Rafael Nadal's Spain in the group stage.
