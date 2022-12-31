Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans is the world number 27

Great Britain reached the play-off round in the inaugural United Cup with victory over Spain in Sydney.

Dan Evans gave Great Britain an unassailable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five contest at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

The British number two defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3 1-6 6-3 after Harriet Dart lost 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 to world number 13 Paula Badosa.

On Saturday Cameron Norrie beat Rafael Nadal and Katie Swan saw off Nuria Parrizas-Diaz to put Britain 2-0 ahead.

Britain will play the United States, Germany or the Czech Republic in Wednesday's Sydney City Final, which acts as a play-off for the semi-finals.

"We've had a bit of luck, a few withdrawals," said 32-year-old Evans. "We've done unbelievably well on the court as well.

"We pride ourselves on team spirit and working hard out there for each other."

The mixed-team tournament involves six round-robin groups of three teams, played in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

GB, captained by Tim Henman, beat Australia 3-2 in their opening tie.