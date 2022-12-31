Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2021

Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from playing in the 2022 tournament "changed nothing", says world number five Aryna Sabalenka.

Belarusian Sabalenka was one of several top players to miss out on the Grand Slam, after Wimbledon imposed the ban following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Organisers were subsequently fined and the tournament was stripped of its ranking points by the ATP and WTA.

"I'm just really disappointed sport is somehow in politics," said Sabalenka.

Speaking to Australian newspaper The Age external-link , the 24-year-old added: "We're just athletes playing their sport. That's it. We're not about politics. If all of us could do something [about the war], we would do it, but we have zero control.

"They banned us from Wimbledon, and what did it change? Nothing - they're [the Russian government] still doing this, and this is the sad [part] of this situation."

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, which organises Wimbledon, is yet to announce if the ban will remain in place for the 2023 tournament.

But Sabalenka, who added that "no-one supports war", is hopeful of a return to the grass-court major, having found herself unable to bear watching last year's action.

"It was a tough time. I was super disappointed with their decision," she said.

"I really missed the people because the atmosphere at Wimbledon is super amazing. You can feel these people really love tennis there, and I really miss them.

"I really hope that I'll play there [in 2023], just because of the people, to feel this atmosphere. But if they're going to ban us again... I don't care about Wimbledon's decision. The only thing I'll miss is the people."