Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray and Dan Evans were part of Great Britain's team last year

Great Britain will need to beat Colombia in a tie played 2,500 metres above sea level to reach next year's Davis Cup Finals.

The hosts have selected the Pueblo Viejo Country Club's clay court on the outskirts of capital city Bogota for February's qualification encounter.

Great Britain, who last won the title in 2015, were eliminated in the group stages of this year's Finals.

Colombia lost 4-0 to the United States in their final qualification play-off.

The tie begins on 3 February - five days after the conclusion of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Daniel Elahi Galan is Colombia's only direct entrant into the men's singles draw at the opening Grand Slam of the year, while Britain are represented by Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Kyle Edmund and Andy Murray.