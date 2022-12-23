Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray wishes he had played in his Scottish homeland more after taking part in this week's Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen.

Dan Evans beat Andy Murray as England clinched the tournament with an 8-4 win over Scotland.

However, Murray and older brother Jamie teamed up to beat Evans and Neal Skupski 6-3 6-4 in the final match of the event.

"I haven't played here since 2006 I think it was," Andy Murray said.

"Great to be back. I wish I had done more of this during my career. I regret that a little bit after experiencing the last couple of days, it was great."

Three-time Grand Slam and 2015 Davis Cup winner Murray, 35, has played at Glasgow's Emirates but last year's Battle of the Brits had to be postponed because of rising Covid cases.

The Aberdeen event is organised by Jamie Murray, 36, and came as the younger Murray brother finished 2022 with a ranking of 49 after 26 wins from 45 singles matches.

"My movement was good this week," added Andy Murray.

"I'm hoping that in 2023 there's some good things coming and I want to finish my career off strong."