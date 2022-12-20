'I got Andy an Arsenal shirt for Christmas!' - Murray brothers' festive quiz

Battle of the Brits Venue: P&J Arena, Aberdeen Dates: Wednesday 21 December - Thursday 22 December Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website & app plus on the BBC iPlayer

Andy Murray says he is one "big injury" away from calling time on his career, but that he is currently in the best shape he has been in for some time.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, 35, had hip surgery in 2018 and 2019.

And, while 2022 has been disappointing, a training block with coach Ivan Lendl in Florida has convinced him he is fit enough to compete at the top level.

"If my body is in good shape and I'm still able to compete consistently, I'll keep playing," Murray said.

"But I can't look so far in advance with the age I'm at and with the issues I've had. If I was to have a big injury, I probably wouldn't try to come back from that."

Murray played 45 singles matches in 2022, winning 26 and reaching finals in Stuttgart and Sydney to reach an end-of-year ranking of 49.

His best run in a Grand Slam was reaching the third round of the US Open, where he lost in four sets to Mario Berrettini.

The former world number one will be part of the Scotland team taking on England in the Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen over the next two days.

Murray will face Jack Draper on Wednesday and Dan Evans on Thursday, before teaming up with brother Jamie - who has arranged the event - to play Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

After that, the two-time Olympic gold medallist is targeting improved performances at the Grand Slams next year, starting at the Australian Open in January.

"I spent three weeks in Florida, getting my body right and getting some work done on my game and it went really well," he said.

"I'm certainly in better shape than I was. A lot of work was done in the gym, trying to build up my endurance and my stamina a bit and I'm hoping that's going to help me next year.

"I wasn't happy with how last season went - certainly the last six months or so from a physical perspective - but my ranking still went from 125 to 50 in a year. I'm hoping that this year, with the work I've done, things will continue to improve and I'll still be motivated to get out there and compete."