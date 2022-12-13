Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie and Andy Murray helped Great Britain win the 2015 Davis Cup

Jamie Murray has suggested next week's Battle of the Brits event could be the last opportunity for Scottish fans to see him and brother Andy play together.

The Scotland v England matches take place at Aberdeen's P&J Live arena on 21 and 22 December.

Last year's tournament was cancelled because of Covid.

"It's certainly possible," 36-year-old Jamie told BBC Radio Scotland when asked if this month's event could be their last together.

"I don't know what his plans are, really. I guess it depends on how he's playing, how his body's feeling.

"It's not like we get loads of opportunities to do it. That was one big reason for putting the event on in the first place."

Doubles specialist Jamie, who has won seven Grand Slam titles and the Davis Cup, has recently teamed up with New Zealander Mark Venus following the retirement of his regular partner Brazilian Bruno Soares.

Three-time singles Grand Slam winner Andy, who was also part of the successful 2015 Davis Cup team, has worked his way back into the world's top 50 following the 35-year-old's hip surgery and other injuries.

"I still enjoy getting out there, competing against the best players, playing the biggest tournaments," Jamie added.

"As long as I can keep doing that, I want to do it."