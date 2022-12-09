Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Mick Lescure and Jules Okala have been found guilty of a combined 15 match-fixing charges

Two French tennis players have been banned for life following an investigation into multiple incidents of match-fixing dating back to 2014.

Mick Lescure, 29, who reached a career-high 487th in the world, was found guilty of eight charges and also fined $40,000 (£32,500).

Jules Okala, 25, whose highest ranking was 338, was found guilty of seven charges and fined $15,000 (£12,170).

The charges were brought by the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

They followed a wider investigation by law enforcement agencies in France and Belgium

"The sanctions mean both players are permanently prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis," the ITIA said in a statement.