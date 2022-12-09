Match-fixing: Life bans for French tennis players Mick Lescure & Jules Okala
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Two French tennis players have been banned for life following an investigation into multiple incidents of match-fixing dating back to 2014.
Mick Lescure, 29, who reached a career-high 487th in the world, was found guilty of eight charges and also fined $40,000 (£32,500).
Jules Okala, 25, whose highest ranking was 338, was found guilty of seven charges and fined $15,000 (£12,170).
The charges were brought by the International Tennis Integrity Agency.
They followed a wider investigation by law enforcement agencies in France and Belgium
"The sanctions mean both players are permanently prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis," the ITIA said in a statement.
- The inside story of match fixing in tennis
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
- Obsessed with... SAS Rogue Heroes: Dive into the action behind the scenes of the epic drama
- Match of the Day Top 10: The greatest World Cup Games ranked