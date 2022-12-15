Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray won three matches at Wimbledon and the US Open - two of the four Grand Slam tournaments that offer the most prize money - after making his pledge

Britain's Andy Murray has been recognised for donating over £500,000 of his prize money to help Ukrainian children affected by the war.

The former world number one has worked with Unicef to provide medical supplies and development kits in Ukraine.

Murray, 35, has been given the 2022 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award by the ATP for his support of the response.

"When images on the news showing what was happening to families began pouring in, it was devastating," said the Scot.

"Houses were bombed and families were displaced. Young children were affected by this, with many injured and in some cases dying. I wasn't sure what I could do to help."

Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February and Unicef says 5.2m of the 7.5m children in Ukraine are continuing to need help after more than nine months of conflict.

Shortly after the war started, three-time Grand Slam singles champion Murray decided to pledge all of his prize-money earnings for the rest of the 2022 season and worked with Unicef UK, for whom he is an ambassador.

"It seemed like something that would give me some extra motivation this year. I thought I could also raise some awareness and hopefully get others involved in helping, too," said Murray, who is a father of four.

After making the pledge before the Indian Wells tournament in March, Murray won 20 of his 34 tour-level matches over the rest of the year to earn more than $630,000 (£510,000) of prize money.

"We are hugely grateful to Andy," said Jon Sparkes OBE, the chief executive at the UK Committee for Unicef.

"The incredible donation will support Unicef's work responding to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which is having a devastating impact on the country's 7.5 children

"Over nine months of war has left millions of children in need of humanitarian assistance, with destroyed infrastructure and freezing weather leaving Ukraine's children facing an uncertain future."