Davis Cup: Canada to face Australia in final after beating Italy
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Canada will face Australia in the Davis Cup final on Sunday after beating Italy in the semi-finals.
Italy's Lorenzo Sonego defeated Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 in an opening singles rubber lasting three hours and 15 minutes in Malaga.
World number six Felix Auger-Aliassime levelled the tie for Canada with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Lorenzo Musetti.
He and Vasek Pospisil then won the deciding doubles 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 against Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini.
Auger-Aliassime was a late swap into the doubles team, replacing compatriot Shapovalov after his singles defeat.
"We knew coming this week that we could make some changes depending on how singles went and I just feel like the whole team connected around this idea and there was no ego in the wrong places," said Auger-Aliassime.
"Everybody just has the clear idea of the main goal, which is lifting the cup tomorrow."
Pospisil said: "Davis Cup is always a wild week and I would say the most fun, as a player. We got more to do."
It is the second time Canada have reached the Davis Cup final, having first done so in 2019 when they lost to Rafael Nadal's Spain.
Australia - the 28-time champions of the tournament - reached their first Davis Cup final since 2003 on Friday with victory over Croatia.
- Fancy a movie tonight? Check out the stellar selection of films on BBC iPlayer
- Messi as you've never seen him before: A wide-reaching documentary about the legendary footballer