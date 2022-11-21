Doubles specialist Jamie Murray has won seven doubles Grand Slams

Jamie Murray believes hitting the landmark of 500 tour level wins is "a cool thing to have achieved" and hopes to keep playing into his 40s.

Murray, 36, achieved the milestone partnering Matthew Ebden at the recent Rolex Paris Masters.

The Scot has won seven Grand Slam titles in men's and mixed doubles.

"To be honest I had absolutely no idea I was on 499 or was even close to that," Murray told BBC Scotland.

"It is a cool thing to have achieved. It probably just means I have been playing forever but I am still ultra-competitive. I still love playing, love travelling, really enjoy the tour and hopefully I can rack up a few more wins before I call it quits.

"We have been on the tour a long time now. I could probably play, maybe until I am 40, maybe 41. If I look after myself and my body feels good, I will play as long as I can, as long as I feel like I am still competitive and in with a chance to win big tournaments."

The former world doubles number one was speaking in Aberdeen to promote next month's Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England tournament, which is taking place in the city.

Jamie and his younger brother Andy will be the star attractions at the event, which had to be cancelled last year because of Covid-19.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy began the year well outside the world's top 100, but has since climbed up to 49th in the global men's standings.

"The biggest thing was that he was pretty much fit to play a full season, which was a big step forward for him," said the older Murray brother.

"He missed a few tournaments in the second quarter of the year, he played a lot of good tennis, he had a few good wins, I think he probably would have liked to have pushed on more than maybe he did but for him the big confidence is that he knows that he can play a full season on the tour and hopefully that will relax him.

"He still has a lot of great tennis in him. I am sure he still believes he can, otherwise he wouldn't still be playing I don't think, so I'm hoping for good things for him. There are opportunities there at the top of the men's game for him to get back up there, I really believe that."