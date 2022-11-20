Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Former world number one Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title.

The 35-year-old Serbian beat his Norwegian opponent 7-5 6-3 in Turin on Sunday.

Victory for Djokovic in the season-ending event caps a year in which he was forced to miss two majors because of his reluctance to take a Covid-19 vaccination.

He last won an ATP Finals title in 2015 and matched Roger Federer's mark.

