ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to equal Roger Federer's record
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Former world number one Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title.
The 35-year-old Serbian beat his Norwegian opponent 7-5 6-3 in Turin on Sunday.
Victory for Djokovic in the season-ending event caps a year in which he was forced to miss two majors because of his reluctance to take a Covid-19 vaccination.
He last won an ATP Finals title in 2015 and matched Roger Federer's mark.
More to follow.