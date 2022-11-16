Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Five-time champion Djokovic is into the semi-finals of the ATP Finals for the 11th time

Novak Djokovic reached the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in clinical fashion against a frustrated Andrey Rublev.

The Serbian former world number one did not face a single break point in a 6-4 6-1 win over the Russian in Turin.

Djokovic left Rublev smashing his racquet on the floor at times with 69 minutes of ruthless tennis.

Victory came hours after his Australian visa ban was overturned to pave the way for the 21-time Grand Slam champion to play in January's Australian Open.

Djokovic made the breakthrough against Rublev in the 10th game to take the first set before embarking on what he described as a "flawless" second set.

"I played very, very well," Djokovic, 35, said in his on-court interview.

"One of the best matches of the year without a doubt against an always tough opponent. It was an amazing performance."

He added that having both of his children and wife watching the whole of one of his matches for the first time together in the stands, had provided extra motivation to get the job done quickly.

Later on Wednesday, Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Daniil Medvedev in the other Red Group match, with both seeking their first wins. Djokovic will take on Medvedev in his final group game on Friday.

The season-ending ATP Finals feature the season's top eight men's players and Djokovic is seeking to win the event for a sixth time.

But 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal's hopes of a first title were ended on Tuesday when he lost to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

In the doubles, Briton Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof were beaten 6-4 7-6 (7-3) by Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in their second group match.

The win put the Croats through to the semi-finals, but world number ones Skupski and Koolhof will still have the chance to join them when they play Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek their final round-robin match on Friday.