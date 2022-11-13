Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Belinda Bencic won all five of her matches at the 2022 BJK Cup Finals, without dropping a set

Switzerland won the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time when Olympic champion Belinda Bencic clinched their victory over Australia in Glasgow.

The Swiss were beaten by Russia in last year's final and, having also finished runners-up in 1998, finally won the annual women's team competition.

Swiss number two Jil Teichmann beat Storm Sanders 6-3 4-6 6-3 to put them ahead in the best-of-three tie.

In-form Bencic secured the triumph with a 6-2 6-1 win over Ajla Tomljanovic.

"What happened last year gave us extra motivation. We were so heartbroken, I don't think I have ever cried so much," said world number 12 Bencic.

"Afterwards Jil said we would win it next year and we have. I'm so incredibly proud."

Australia had beaten hosts Great Britain in Saturday's semi-finals and were bidding to win the competition - which used to be known as the Fed Cup before it was renamed in honour of American great King in 2020 - for the first time since 1974.

Sanders, ranked 237th in the world, had won all three of her previous singles matches in the 12-team Finals at Glasgow's Emirates Arena, but was unable to put her side ahead again as world number 35 Teichmann fought to clinch the decider.

Tomljanovic knew she had to win to keep Australia's hopes alive and take the final into a deciding doubles match.

However, she had few answers against the inspired Bencic.

Bencic had not dropped a set in her four previous wins at the Finals in Glasgow and extended that impressive record with a dominant performance.

She sealed the success by breaking Tomljanovic's serve for a sixth time, meaning Australia have now lost 10 finals since last winning the trophy.