Jack Draper has moved up 224 places to 41st in the world rankings in 2022

Jack Draper's run at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan ended in the semi-finals following a four-set defeat to the United States' Brandon Nakashima.

Third seed Draper, 20, lost 4-3 (8-6) 1-4 4-2 4-3 (7-5) to last season's beaten semi-finalist in the ATP Tour's tournament for its best young players.

A tight semi-final hinged on tie-breaks in the first and fourth games.

The Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka beat Switzerland's Dominic Stricker 4-1 4-3 (7-4) 2-4 4-1 in the other semi-final.

World number 41 Draper has enjoyed a stunning breakthrough campaign, starting the year ranked 265th but forcing his way into the season-ending event, which acts as a signpost to the game's up-and-coming young talents.

The Sutton-born player had produced another fine display to reach the semi-finals in Milan, winning two of his three group games including a round-robin decider against Italian top seed and home favourite Lorenzo Musetti.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, the US Open champion and current world number one, won the title in 2020, with the likes of Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas victorious in previous years.