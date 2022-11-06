WTA Tour Finals: Caroline Garcia beats Maria Sakkari in straight sets to reach final
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
France's Caroline Garcia stormed past Maria Sakkari in straight sets to reach the final of the season-ending WTA Finals in Texas.
The sixth seed, who has claimed three titles in 2022, took 75 minutes to win 6-3 6-2.
Sakkari, 27, had qualified by topping her group unbeaten, while 29-year-old Garcia went through as group runner-up.
She will face Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek or Belarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final on Monday.
Garcia, who beat Russia's Daria Kasatkina in a gruelling three-set match on Saturday, said she was feeling tired heading into the semi-finals.
"I was a little bit tired - nothing unusual after such a big match," she said in her on-court interview.
"This morning, obviously the legs were a bit heavy, but I was just so excited, the emotion and the win yesterday to be playing a semi-final today of the WTA Finals."