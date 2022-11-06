Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Caroline Garcia reached the semi-finals of the US Open in September

France's Caroline Garcia stormed past Maria Sakkari in straight sets to reach the final of the season-ending WTA Finals in Texas.

The sixth seed, who has claimed three titles in 2022, took 75 minutes to win 6-3 6-2.

Sakkari, 27, had qualified by topping her group unbeaten, while 29-year-old Garcia went through as group runner-up.

She will face Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek or Belarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final on Monday.

Garcia, who beat Russia's Daria Kasatkina in a gruelling three-set match on Saturday, said she was feeling tired heading into the semi-finals.

"I was a little bit tired - nothing unusual after such a big match," she said in her on-court interview.

"This morning, obviously the legs were a bit heavy, but I was just so excited, the emotion and the win yesterday to be playing a semi-final today of the WTA Finals."