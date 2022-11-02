Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans (left) beat American Brandon Nakashima in the first round to record his first win at the Paris Masters

Britain's Dan Evans is out of the Paris Masters following a second round defeat by world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas, while compatriot Jack Draper lost to American Frances Tiafoe.

British number two Evans, 32, was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Greece's Tsitsipas.

Draper, 20, fell to a 6-3 7-5 loss against US Open semi-finalist Tiafoe.

Cameron Norrie, the last Briton remaining in the draw, plays France's Corentin Moutet in his second round match in Paris later on Wednesday.

The Paris Masters is the final regular ATP Tour event of the season, before the ATP finals get under way in Turin on 13 November.

Tsitsipas, 24, recorded breaks of serve early in both sets against Evans, ranked 27th, and awaits the winner of Norrie's meeting with Moutet in the third round.

World number 21 Tiafoe made the breakthrough in the eighth game against left-hander Draper before saving two break points as he served out the opening set.

British number three Draper, 45th in the rankings, was a game away from levelling the contest at 5-4 as the second set continued on serve, but Tiafoe closed out the match by winning three successive games.

Draper will contest the upcoming NextGen ATP finals for the season's best players aged under 21, which takes place in Milan, from 8 November.

Former world number one Andy Murray lost his opening match against Frenchman Gilles Simon on Monday.