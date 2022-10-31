Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie's tally of 49 match wins this year is only bettered on the ATP Tour by Stefanos Tsitsipas (57), Carlos Alcaraz (55) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (53)

British men's number one Cameron Norrie started the final regular ATP Tour event of the season with a straight-set win at the Paris Masters.

Norrie, 27, looked sharp in a 6-2 6-4 victory against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

Seeded 12th, Norrie claimed his 49th match win of what has been another successful year on the ATP Tour.

The Wimbledon semi-finalist goes for a 50th victory against France's Corentin Moutet or Croatia's Borna Coric next.

Norrie has narrowly missed out on qualifying for the upcoming ATP Finals - the season-ending event featuring the season's best eight players - although he could still go to Turin as an alternate.

He is one of four Britons to automatically qualify for the main draw of the Masters 1000 event in Paris, with fellow world top-50 players Dan Evans, Jack Draper and Andy Murray also competing.

Former world number one Murray, 35, opens against veteran Frenchman Gilles Simon, who is set to retire after the event, later on Monday (18:00 GMT).

British number two Evans, 32, plays American Brandon Nakashima on Tuesday, which is when fast-rising 20-year-old Draper faces French wildcard Arthur Rinderknech.