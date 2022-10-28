Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu made her debut in the tournament - formerly known as the Fed Cup before a rebrand in 2020 - in April against the Czech Republic

British number one Emma Raducanu will miss November's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow because she has not recovered from her right-wrist injury.

The 2021 US Open champion had been chosen to lead the Great Britain team.

Raducanu, 19, pulled out of the Transylvania Open in Romania earlier this month with the same injury.

"It's disappointing to get the news from the doctors that I won't be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil," said Raducanu.

The Billie Jean King Cup begins in Glasgow on 8 November.

Great Britain have been drawn in a group with Kazakhstan and Spain, with only the winners progressing to the semi-finals.

Raducanu made her debut in the tournament in April's qualifier against the Czech Republic and was selected alongside Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson, with a fifth player added at a later date, for the Finals.

"I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time," added Raducanu.

"Since my last tournament I've been working every day on physical training and rehab. I've got confidence in my team-mates and look forward to playing next year."

As things stand, Raducanu is next due to play against Ons Jabeur in an exhibition in Abu Dhabi on 16 December.