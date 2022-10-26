Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Unseeded Dan Evans is ranked 26th in the world

British number two Dan Evans has reached the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open by beating Karen Khachanov in straight sets.

Unseeded Evans dispatched the Russian 6-2 6-2 in one hour 16 minutes, and faces Denis Shapovalov in the last eight after the Canadian shocked fourth seed Taylor Fritz 6-1 4-6 6-3.

Elsewhere, British number one Cameron Norrie will play Marcos Giron in the last 16 after the American beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-4 6-2 in the Austrian capital.

Meanwhile, top seed Daniil Medvedev and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also progressed to the last 16.

World number four Medvedev crushed Nikoloz Basilashvili in under an hour in the final first-round match, winning 6-2 6-2.

The Russian broke twice in each set and did not even face a break point as he won in 59 minutes.

Medvedev will play fellow former US Open champion Dominic Thiem, who saved two match points in a dramatic win over American Tommy Paul on Tuesday, in the last 16.

Greek Tsitsipas also had little trouble in his match, seeing off Austria's Dennis Novak 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 in one hour 28 minutes.

"It took time to adjust to these new conditions," Tsitsipas said. "I was playing against an opponent that I didn't know much about. I hadn't played him before.

"I did really well in the second set, kind of finding my steps and getting a good feel of the court, of the balls.

"It was a very good second set, in my opinion. I just wish I could have pulled that off in the first set but it didn't come. I had to fight hard in that first one to get it and play a good tie-break."

Tsitsipas will play Borna Coric of Croatia next, in a rematch of the Cincinnati Masters final won by Coric in September.

At the Swiss Indoors, world number one Carlos Alcaraz cruised into his 11th quarter-final of the season with a comfortable victory over Botic van de Zandschulp.

The 19-year-old, who defeated Britain's Jack Draper earlier this week, saw off the Dutchman 6-4 6-2 in Basel to continue his bid for a sixth title of the year.

Alcaraz will take on either fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta or home player Dominic Stricker in the last eight.