Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jessica Pegula defeated four Grand Slam champions en route to the final

Jessica Pegula won her first WTA 1,000 title with a straight-sets victory over Maria Sakkari at the Guadalajara Open.

American Pegula needed just 70 minutes to wrap up a 6-2 6-3 win over her Greek opponent, and as a result rises to number three in the world rankings.

The 28-year-old now has 41 WTA main draw match victories this season, with only world number one Iga Swiatek (62) and Ons Jabeur (46) winning more.

"I'm just super excited, relieved, happy, all the emotions," she said.

"Just a lot of emotions, but super excited just to get a big title next to my name. That was something I really wanted this year, and I kept saying it was one of my goals, so to be able to accomplish it at the end of the year is really cool."

The final marked Sakkari's second match of the day, having earlier completed her rain-delayed semi-final against Marie Bouzkova, which she won 7-5 6-4.

Pegula converted five of eight break points against the 27-year-old world number six, who struggled with unforced errors.

Pegula had beaten four Grand Slam champions - Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens, Bianca Andreescu and Elena Rybakina - on her way to the final.

"All the people I beat, my draw to get here in my opinion was honestly the toughest out of everybody," said Pegula, who reached three Grand Slam singles quarter-finals this year.

"I was a little annoyed when I saw the draw come out.

"But the way I've been able to manage it throughout the whole week, today handle my nerves and emotions, I'm super proud of myself."