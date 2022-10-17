Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jack Draper had to retire injured from his match against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the US Open in September

Britain's Jack Draper impressed on his return from a hamstring injury with a comfortable victory over American Jenson Brooksby at the European Open in Antwerp.

Draper, 20, has not played since the US Open last month but came through his first-round match 6-1 6-2.

The world number 48 will face top seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland next.

Fellow Briton Dan Evans, 32, is also through to round two after beating Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-3 6-4.

The British number two, ranked 26th in the world, will take on either France's Constant Lestienne or qualifier Jesper de Jong of the Netherlands.

Draper was happy with his performance in Belgium after his run in the Grand Slam event in New York was cut short.

He added: "It went really well. Jenson is unbelievably awkward- he competes really hard and wins a lot of matches.

"I'm a bit rusty. I knew it would be tough and there would be moments when I'd be really tired and, if you come through that, you feel stronger. Hopefully I can move forward from that."