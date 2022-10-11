Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray wrapped up victory in one hour and 43 minutes

Andy Murray is through to the second round of the Gijon Open after beating sixth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets.

British number three Murray, who was awarded a wildcard, beat the Spaniard 7-5 6-2 on home soil.

It was the first meeting between Murray and 23-year-old Davidovich Fokina.

The 35-year-old former world number one will face either Argentina's Pedro Cachin or Russian qualifier Alexey Vatutin next.

Murray missed last week's Astana Open through illness and was playing for the first time since September's Laver Cup.

Gijon is one of the six one-year licensed tournaments taking place this season after the cancellation of the China leg of the ATP Tour because of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Russian Andrey Rublev is the top seed as he looks to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals for the third successive year.

Austrian Dominic Thiem is also competing in Gijon, and progressed to the second round with a 6-2 6-0 win over Joao Sousa of Portugal on Monday.

Elsewhere, Harriet Dart is through to the second round of the Transylvania Open following a 6-2 6-0 win against Oceane Dodin of France.

Dart, the British number two and ranked 90th in the world, will play Hungarian eighth seed Anna Bondar in the last 16.