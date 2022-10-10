Emma Raducanu to lead Great Britain team at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Emma Raducanu has been chosen to lead the Great Britain team in next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow.
The 2021 US Open champion withdrew from this week's WTA event in Romania with a wrist problem, but is still hoping to play in the 12-team Finals.
Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter have also been selected for the six-day event starting on 8 November.
A fifth player will be picked by captain Anne Keothavong in the coming weeks.
Great Britain have been drawn in a group with Kazakhstan and Spain, with only the winners progressing to the semi-finals.
