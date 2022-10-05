Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Raducanu won the US Open title in 2021

British number one Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Transylvania Open in Romania with a wrist injury.

The 19-year-old, whose father was born in Romania, reached the quarter-finals of the tournament last year.

Raducanu has struggled with injuries during her first full year on the WTA tour as she has tried to build on her 2021 US Open victory.

Most recently, she retired injured from her Korea Open semi-final against Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.

Raducanu, who is 67th in the women's rankings, then played at the Ostrava Open but lost to world number 11 Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, in the first round.

Earlier this year, Raducanu was knocked out in the second round of Wimbledon by France's Caroline Garcia.

"Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. Get well fast, Emma! We're looking forward to see you soon," said tournament organisers on social media. external-link

The Billie Jean King Cup begins in Glasgow on 8 November and Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong will announce her line-up for the event on Monday.