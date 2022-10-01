Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Norrie is 11th in the Race to Turin rankings

British number one Cameron Norrie will not compete at the Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19 while competing in Korea.

The 27-year-old pulled out of his quarter-final against American Jenson Brooksby at the Korea Open on Friday.

Norrie is pushing for a place at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

"Unfortunately, I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn't able to compete in the rest of my matches," Norrie wrote on Instagram.

"I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100% fine.

"I was really hoping to go to Tokyo but because of the quarantine period I will not be able to play there."

World number eight Norrie, who has won two titles this year and reached the top 10 for the first time, was due to face Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Japan Open on Monday.

The Korea and Japan Opens were opportunities for Norrie to pick up points in the Race to Turin rankings. external-link

Currently 11th, he needs to finish in the top eight to qualify for the ATP Finals in November.