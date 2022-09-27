Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Belinda Bencic won four straight games in the final set to beat Britain's Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter was beaten 6-4 6-7 (7-2) 6-3 by Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Tallinn Open.

Boulter lost her serve at the ninth point in the first set to allow world number 14 Bencic to take the lead.

Britain's number six fought back to take the second set to a tiebreak, which she won comfortably.

But Swiss Bencic responded by winning four straight games to progress to her ninth quarter-final of the season.