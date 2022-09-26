Close menu

Korea Open: Dan Evans beaten by Yoshihito Nishioka for sixth time

Dan Evans
Dan Evans has never beaten Yoshihito Nishioka

British number two Dan Evans continued his losing streak against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka with a straight-set defeat in the Korea Open.

Evans has lost all six of his meetings with Nishioka, who is 31 places lower in the world rankings.

Nishioka, who capitalised on a dropped serve in the first game, won 6-2 7-6 (7-3) in the first round in Seoul.

The 27-year-old has already beaten Evans, 32, in Miami and Washington this year.

Elsewhere in Seoul, Britain's lucky loser Ryan Peniston was also knocked out, beaten 6-3 7-6 (10-8) by Chile's Nicolas Jarry, who will next face top seed Casper Ruud of Norway.

However there was a win for British number six Liam Broady in the first round in Tel Aviv, after he beat Serbian wildcard Hamad Medjedovic 7-5 6-3.

Broady, who came through qualifying, will now face Dutch fifth seed Botic van de Zandschulp.

