Cameron Norrie (left), Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have been part of Team Europe in the Laver Cup

British number one Cameron Norrie is poised to play five tournaments over the next six weeks in an attempt to qualify for the ATP Finals.

The Wimbledon semi-finalist is ranked 11th as things stand in the race to the end-of-season finals in Turin.

He hopes to push himself into the top eight qualifying spots with strong displays in a packed upcoming schedule.

"I think I'm knocking on the door," the 27-year-old said. "So I'm going to try and make a big push."

Norrie made his ATP Finals debut as a reserve last season, playing two group matches in place of the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Now, having been back playing in London this weekend as part of Team Europe at the Laver Cup, he will switch focus to concluding a superb 2022 with another high.

"I'm going to Seoul, Tokyo, a week off, Stockholm, Vienna, Paris, so a pretty full schedule," he said.

"A lot of points on the line, and a lot of tennis to be played, but I want to just go all in to try and make Turin."

Norrie was an alternate at the Laver Cup for Rafael Nadal, who withdrew from the Ryder Cup-style team event following his emotional doubles match alongside Roger Federer on Friday.

While the Briton lost to Taylor Fritz at the O2 on Saturday, he relished the chance to represent Team Europe.

"I was just honoured to be a part of this team and I felt like I really deserved to be a part of this team - earned it from what I have done in the last two years," he said.

"I knew there was a good chance for me to play, so I was all in and I was going to be practising here in London anyway, so it was perfect timing. It's one of the coolest events that I have ever been a part of, especially this year."

Meanwhile, compatriot Andy Murray's Laver Cup campaign ended with another defeat.

Having lost his singles to Australian Alex de Minaur after a deciding tie-break on Friday, the Scot and Italy's Matteo Berrettini lost 6-2 3-6 (8-10) to Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and United States' Jack Sock as Team World narrowed Europe's lead to 8-7 in London.