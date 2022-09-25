Last updated on .From the section Tennis

BBC Sport at the O2 Arena in London

By Jonathan Jurejko BBC Sport at the O2 Arena in London

Andy Murray played in the Laver Cup for the first time, but lost in both the singles and doubles

Former world number one Andy Murray says watching Roger Federer's emotional Laver Cup farewell has not spurred him into planning his own send-off.

"I'm really not thinking about that right now," said the 35-year-old Scot.

Murray, who feared in 2019 he might have to retire because of a hip injury, was part of the Europe team that lost the Laver Cup for the first time.

Murray and Matteo Berrettini lost in the doubles on Sunday as the World team went on to win 13-8 in London.

Swiss legend Federer, 41, played the final match of his illustrious career on Friday and there were emotional scenes as he waved goodbye after 25 years as a professional.

On Sunday, the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion gave another speech and received a standing ovation at the O2 Arena.

"I certainly won't and don't deserve to have a send-off like that," said three-time major champion Murray.

"Roger did deserve that night and it was super special having all of those guys there watching on the side of the court.

"I probably would announce when I'm going to play my last event, but when that is I don't know.

"I'm still playing competitive tennis and physically feeling good against top players."

How did Team World win first Laver Cup?

Europe had won all four of the previous editions of the annual three-day event, which was Federer's brainchild and named in honour of Australian great Rod Laver.

Europe led 8-4 going into the final day, when the first team to reach 13 points would be declared the winners.

Three points were given for a victory on Sunday and Team World fought back with two straight match wins.

Europe's lead was cut to 8-7 when Murray and Berrettini lost 2-6 6-3 10-8 to Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock in the opening doubles.

Canada's Auger-Aliassime then beat 21-time major singles champion Novak Djokovic in the singles, putting World into the lead for the first time over the three days.

Within one more win of the trophy at 10-8, US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe had the opportunity to clinch victory against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tiafoe managed that with a thrilling comeback. Tsitsipas dominated the first set, but could not take any of four match points in the second-set tie-break and was punished as Tiafoe won 1-6 7-6 (13-11) 10-7.